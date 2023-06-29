Paramount+ is already a leader in the streaming industry with over 30,000 hours in their video library and 60 million users. However, streaming with Paramount+ just got even better with the addition of SHOWTIME content to the library. That's right, you can now stream critically-acclaimed and award-winning shows like Homeland, Dexter, Shameless, Billions and much more with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME premium bundle. Sign up now and get a free 30-day trial.

Streaming sports fans will also be winning big as Paramount+ coverage of NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL and much more will now be enhanced by SHOWTIME's 60 Minutes Sports, All Access and Inside the NFL. SHOWTIME is also the exclusive streaming home of Bellator MMA and is one of the biggest names in the world of boxing (additional charges apply for pay-per-view events), making the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME premium bundle a must-have for sports streaming.

Stream even more exclusive originals, movies and live sports when you sign up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME -- now at a new low price. That's right, you can stream it all commercial free when you bundle Premium with SHOWTIME for just $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

How to get the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle

If you're a new customer, click here and head towards the "GET THE BUNDLE" tab or download the Paramount+ app and select Sign Up. If you're an existing subscriber, just visit your account page to edit your existing plan.

Premium bundle pricing starts at $11.99 per month or $119.99 a year for commercial-free programming. Premium includes your local live CBS station and the ability to download shows and movies to watch offline. All SHOWTIME programming is commercial free, including SHOWTIME live, and all Paramount+ programming is ad free except live TV and a few shows.

Stream sports programming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

With the new Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, you'll be able to stream thousands of hours of programming, including live sports and award-winning panel shows like Inside the NFL. Paramount+ currently owns the U.S. streaming rights for NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL and much more while SHOWTIME is the exclusive home of Bellator MMA.

So whether you're a fan of live sports or looking for award-winning dramas and documentaries, be sure to sign up for the new Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle now. The premium bundle (which includes commercial-free programming for up to three devices and your live local CBS broadcast) is priced at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Sign up for your free 30-day trial today.