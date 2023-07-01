Two of the most recognizable entertainment brands are now bundled together with Paramount+ becoming the streaming home of SHOWTIME. The former is home to exclusive sports programming like the NFL on CBS and the UEFA Champions League, while the latter is a powerhouse in combat sports. Showtime Championship Boxing has been a staple on the network for over 35 years, and SHOWTIME is also the exclusive home of Bellator MMA. Now, they can all be streamed together with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle. Sign up now and get a free trial.

This bundle also makes available SHOWTIME's diverse lineup of movies and original series to Paramount+ subscribers. Award-winning shows like Californication, Weeds and Ray Donovan can be streamed as part of the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle. So, this bundle has something for everyone -- both sports fans and otherwise -- and it can be purchased now at a special low price.

Stream even more exclusive originals, movies and live sports when you sign up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME -- now at a new low price. That's right, you can stream it all commercial free when you bundle Premium with SHOWTIME for just $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

How to get the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle

If you're a new customer, click here and head towards the "GET THE BUNDLE" tab or download the Paramount+ app and select Sign Up. If you're an existing subscriber, just visit your account page to edit your existing plan.

Premium bundle pricing starts at $11.99 per month or $119.99 a year for commercial-free programming. Premium includes your local live CBS station and the ability to download shows and movies to watch offline. All SHOWTIME programming is commercial free, including SHOWTIME live, and all Paramount+ programming is ad free except live TV and a few shows.

Stream sports programming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

With the new Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, you'll be able to stream thousands of hours of programming, including live sports and award-winning panel shows like Inside the NFL. Paramount+ currently owns the U.S. streaming rights for NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL and much more while SHOWTIME is the exclusive home of Bellator MMA.

So whether you're a fan of live sports or looking for award-winning dramas and documentaries, be sure to sign up for the new Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle now. The premium bundle (which includes commercial-free programming for up to three devices and your live local CBS broadcast) is priced at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Sign up for your free trial today.