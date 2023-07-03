Paramount+ continues to expand already one of the best streaming libraries in the industry, adding SHOWTIME to its platform. The addition became official on June 27, and now Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers are getting more value at $11.99/month or $119.99 per year with even more of your favorite shows, originals, live sports and documentaries all in one place. New users can sign up now and get a free trial.

There are thousands of episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and others available on Paramount+, and the addition of SHOWTIME brings shows like Dexter, Billions and Homeland to the premium bundle. Sports fans will benefit from this merger too, as SHOWTIME is the streaming home of Bellator MMA and Inside the NFL. Whether you are a sports fanatic or not, the new Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle is well worth the low annual cost.

How to get the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle

If you're a new customer, click here and head towards the "GET THE BUNDLE" tab or download the Paramount+ app and select Sign Up. If you're an existing subscriber, just visit your account page to edit your existing plan.

Premium bundle pricing starts at $11.99 per month or $119.99 a year for commercial-free programming. Premium includes your local live CBS station and the ability to download shows and movies to watch offline. All SHOWTIME programming is commercial free, including SHOWTIME live, and all Paramount+ programming is ad free except live TV and a few shows.

Stream sports programming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

With the new Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, you'll be able to stream thousands of hours of programming, including live sports and award-winning panel shows like Inside the NFL. Paramount+ currently owns the U.S. streaming rights for NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL and much more while SHOWTIME is the exclusive home of Bellator MMA.

