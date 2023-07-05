SHOWTIME has been a leading premium network for over 40 years, and it now has a new streaming home on Paramount+. The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle combines two extensive content libraries, ranging from live sports programming to award-winning series to blockbuster movies. That makes Paramount+ the only place to stream the NFL and watch shows like "Billions" and movies like "Top Gun: Maverick."

All SHOWTIME programming will now be housed on Paramount+, while SHOWTIME pay-per-view events like select boxing matches will still need to be ordered through the SHOWTIME app or website. This merger brings together two pillars in the entertainment industry under one low price, starting at $11.99 per month. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME has something for everyone to enjoy and is a must-have to satisfy your viewing needs. Get your free Paramount+ with SHOWTIME trial here.

There are thousands of episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and others available on Paramount+, and the addition of SHOWTIME brings shows like Dexter, Billions and Homeland to the premium bundle. Sports fans will benefit from this merger too, as SHOWTIME is the streaming home of Bellator MMA and Inside the NFL. Whether you are a sports fanatic or not, the new Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle is well worth the low annual cost.

How to get the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle

If you're a new customer, click here and select "Try it Free" or download the Paramount+ app and select Sign Up. If you're an existing subscriber, just visit your account page to edit your existing plan.

Premium bundle pricing starts at $11.99 per month or $119.99 a year for commercial-free programming. Premium includes your local live CBS station and the ability to download shows and movies to watch offline. All SHOWTIME programming is commercial free, including SHOWTIME live, and all Paramount+ programming is ad free except live TV and a few shows.

Stream sports programming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

With the new Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, you'll be able to stream thousands of hours of programming, including live sports and award-winning panel shows like Inside the NFL. Paramount+ currently owns the U.S. streaming rights for NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL and much more while SHOWTIME is the exclusive home of Bellator MMA.

