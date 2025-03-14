Power programs square off Friday in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament as the No. 22 Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan rode a strong start of the season to a No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament bracket, while Purdue is a No. 6. The Boilermakers beat USC to advance to the quarterfinals, while this will be Michigan's first game after receiving a double-bye. The winner advances to the semifinals to face the winner of Illinois vs. Maryland.

Tipoff is set for approximately 9 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Boilermakers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 147.5 points. Before locking in any Michigan vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Purdue vs. Michigan and just locked in its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Michigan vs. Purdue game:

Purdue vs. Michigan spread: Purdue -2.5

Purdue vs. Michigan over/under: 147.5 points

Purdue vs. Michigan money line: Purdue -138, Michigan +116

Purdue vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine

Purdue vs. Michigan streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Purdue can cover

Michigan entered March looking like a possible Final Four team, but has struggled since that point. The Wolverines have lost three straight by an average of 14.3 points per game. They've only covered twice in their past 15 games as well, so there are major concerns about the Wolverines' form entering this one.

Purdue, meanwhile, is coming off a national title game appearance last year and has steadied the ship a bit after a rocky midseason run in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers have won three of their last four overall and have split those four against the spread. Furthermore, Purdue has covered in both matchups against Michigan this season, including a dominant 91-64 victory over the Wolverines in West Lafayette in January. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan can cover

Though Purdue covered in both games against the Wolverines this season, it was Michigan that won the matchup in Ann Arbor 75-73 just over a month ago. Purdue was a 3.5-point underdog and squeezed in a cover. The Wolverines will have a rest advantage after not playing since March 9, and they undoubtedly used that time to work on their offense.

The Wolverines finished the season ranked seventh in the Big Ten in scoring offense at 78.5 points per game. They averaged just 66.7 points per game, however, during their recent three-game losing streak, so improving on that end will be a priority. The potential is certainly there with talented scorers such as big men Vladislav Golden (16.7 ppg) and Danny Wolf (12.9 ppg) leading the way. See which team to pick here.

How to make Michigan vs. Purdue picks

The model has simulated Purdue vs. Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 225-165 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.