Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Money Line: Bet a team to win its game outright with no point spread. Betting a +150 underdog on the money line, for example, would produce a $150 profit per $100 wagered.

Spread: Oddsmakers offer a point spread for most game matchups in order to make the game a fairly equal betting proposition. For example, it's common to see football games with a three-point spread in order to provide fairer odds for both sides than the money line.

Run Line: In baseball, the run line operates similar to a point spread. Usually - / + 1.5 runs for most games unless it's a complete mismatch of pitchers / lineups, the bettor has the opportunity to choose one team to win by 1.5 runs or the other team to lose by less than 1.5 runs. There is significantly more value on a team -1.5 runs compared to the money line, whereas there is significantly less value on a team +1.5 runs versus their value straight-up.

Listed Pitcher Bets: Money line odds that are based on one or both pitchers starting the game and throwing at least one pitch. The money line odds are the same as generic ones, but if the pitcher is scratched, in this case the bet becomes void.

