With numbers for December 2022 soon to be released, Arizona looks to cement itself as a top-six sports betting state in its first full year of legalization. The state continued to surge, with customers placing approximately $617 million in bets in November on Arizona sports betting sites, the third highest handle in the Grand Canyon State's 15-month sports betting history. With one more month of figures to be announced, it's highly likely that Arizona sports betting will surpass $6 billion in wagers for 2022.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Double Result: A wager in which the bettor chooses the team who will win the first half, or a tie, as well as which team will win the overall game (regardless of overtime or extra time). These bets pay more when both teams are simultaneously chosen to win one segment of the game but not the other.



Alt Total Points: Caesars offers a slider to choose alt lines including the total points for the game. Move the slider to the far left (for Under lines) or far right (Over lines). Customers can enhance the value of their bets significantly if they have strong opinions as to a lower or higher scoring matchup than the oddsmakers predict.



Total Points-Rebounds-Assists: A popular pro basketball prop wager allowing bettors to choose over or under on the combined total of a player's points + rebounds + assists during that night's game. Betting these props is a substitute for choosing sides or totals and parlaying one player from multiple games together can enhance the potential payout.

