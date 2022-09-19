Entering its second full year as a legalized sports betting state, Arizona sports betting ranks sixth in the U.S. in terms of total handle with more than $5 billion bet in the last 12 months. With football season in full swing, baseball's playoffs approaching, and basketball and hockey starting next month, there is plenty of action to be wagered on. With the fall being the most exciting time of the year for most sports fans, there is also no better time for new customers to sign up for Arizona mobile sports betting. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the largest sports betting operators in the state and their Caesars Arizona promo code for new players is here. New customers can receive get their first bet up $1,250 on Caesars, 1,000 Caesars Rewards Credits, and 1,000 Tier Credits with promo code GAMEFULLC. With not only football, but baseball in its final month of the regular season, basketball and hockey on the way, as well as soccer's largest world tournament, there's no better time to sign up. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook in Arizona.

Caesars Sportsbook AZ is now offering up to a $1,250 free bet on Caesars. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Arizona*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Money Line: Bet a team to win its game outright with no point spread. Betting a +150 underdog on the money line, for example, would produce a $150 profit per $100 wagered.

Spread: Oddsmakers offer a point spread for most game matchups in order to make the game a fairly equal betting proposition. For example, it's common to see football games with a three-point spread in order to provide fairer odds for both sides than the money line.

Boosted Bet: These bets are for special events on a daily or weekly basis by Caesars and offer customers a better price to bet certain game lines or propositions compared to standard pricing. If a prop line is +150, a super boost may enhance it to +180, therefore giving customers a 20% extra boost. They may be offered specifically for local games or nationally-televised sporting events.

Profit Boost: Caesars offers ways for the customers to choose how to enhance the value of their own bets for certain wagers. An example would be on parlays with odds of +300 or greater, customers can get an extra 25% in winnings by selecting the profit boost. Profit Boosts are offered more so for Same Game Parlays (SGPs) and long shot markets such as first touchdown scorer or futures bets.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a risk-free first bet up to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15C.

*AZ only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 11/1/22. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP. Standard text rates may apply.