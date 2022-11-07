November marks the 15th month for legal sports betting in Arizona and based on the behavior of customers, it's never been more popular. Arizona was the fastest legal sports betting state to achieve $5 billion in sports betting handle, doing so in its first 10 months. Though reporting for the state is several months behind, it is likely that Arizona sports betting will achieve new highs this fall. With pro and college football entering their playoff push, college basketball starting this week, pro basketball and hockey in full swing, and the world's largest soccer tournament starting later this month, there's no better time to bet on sports in Arizona. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top four sports betting operators in the state and their offer for new players is among the best. New customers can receive get their first bet up $1,250 on Caesars, 1,000 Caesars Rewards Credits, and 1,000 Tier Credits with promo code GAMEFULLC. With not only football, but baseball in its final month of the regular season, basketball and hockey on the way, as well as soccer's largest world tournament, there's no better time to sign up. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook in Arizona.

Caesars Sportsbook AZ is now offering up to a $1,250 free bet on Caesars. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Arizona*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Second half spread (pregame wager): For most sporting events, primarily football and basketball, Caesars offers the ability to bet the spread for both halves before the game. While first half wagers are most common, savvy bettors can find spreads for the second half before the game even starts and play them if they believe there is a pregame variance worth capitalizing on.

Advanced Lines: For certain games, most often in football, Caesars will offer the ability to bet the spreads though there may be eventual dramatic movement with the line closer to game time. Examples include NFL and CFB games of the year which can be posted before or during the season. By wagering on these contests very early, customers have the chance to lock in their wagers at lines they consider more favorable barring injuries or team dysfunction closer to the event.

Alternate Lines: Caesars offers a sliding scale for football and basketball alternate lines. For football, bettors can adjust the bar to choose the exact spread / total they're looking for (within a reasonable range), all in half-point lines (to prevent ties). In basketball, fewer options are given but at least four are available per spread / total. The line will adjust from the usual -110 depending on the positive or negative variance from the standard spread / total.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*AZ only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 11/1/22. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP. Standard text rates may apply.