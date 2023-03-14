Arizona closed out 2022 with a successful December, generating more nearly $572.5 million in Arizona sports betting handle. While the figure was down 7.2% from November, the state ended up with more than $6 billion in wagers placed last year. That ranked sixth nationally, which is impressive considering the Grand Canyon State just completed its first full 12 month cycle with legal sports betting in Arizona. With the reporting of Arizona's final month of the year, it brought the national handle to more than $93 billion for all of 2022.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Same Game Parlay (SGP): Bettors can choose to combine game lines, over/unders, game and player props from the same game with this specific bet. It's a good way to predict multiple facets of a game's outcome with more generous odds for parlaying them together.



Standard Odds: When making a bet, the house odds on a spread or over/under total are generally -110, meaning for every $11 wagered, the player would receive $10 profit ($21 total) for a win. It's rare to see the odds deviate too far (more than +/- 20 cents to the dollar) in either direction on either of these bet types.



Total Points-Rebounds-Assists: A popular pro basketball prop wager allowing bettors to choose over or under on the combined total of a player's points + rebounds + assists during that night's game. Betting these props is a substitute for choosing sides or totals and parlaying one player from multiple games together can enhance the potential payout.

