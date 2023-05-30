Being the host of two major sporting events in February bolstered Arizona sports betting handle to an increase of 24% over last year. With pro football's largest spectacle and the most attended pro golf tournament in the Phoenix area in early-mid February, Customers wagered $609.3 million on sports betting in Arizona during the month, a 3.1% increase over January. The Grand Canyon State finished sixth among all states in handle for the month, trailing only New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio. The only months more successful in the state since Arizona sports betting launched in September 2021 were March, October, and November 2022.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Quick Picks: A parlay or Same Game Parlay (SGP) chosen by Caesars where the betting interests have a common theme. Examples of these bets would include a single team's success (including individual players) or the same prop to be achieved by different teams.



Specials: Wagers compiled by Caesars which involve single players or multiple players combined to achieve performance goals. These can be based on individual game, series, or season-long wagers depending on the event.

Alternate Spreads: Think your favorite team will cover the spread by more than the current spread? Betting an alternate line would be the ideal way to do so at better odds than the standard line. If a team is projected to win by three but you think they'll win by seven or more, it's likely you'll receive 50% better odds in your favor.

