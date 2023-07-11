March 2023 marked the second most successful month in Arizona sports betting history. Customers wagered more than $644 million, and while down 7% from March 2022's all-time high, it was up 6% from February. The Grand Canyon State has now crossed the $600 million mark six times since launch in September 2021 and will likely add to that number this fall. For the month, Arizona ranked seventh nationally in USA sports betting handle, trailing only New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. With the pro baseball team in Arizona surging and a worldwide women's soccer tournament starting next week, there is no better time to get in on the action.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the largest sports betting operators in the state and is offering a Caesars Sportsbook AZ promo code. New customers can receive get their first bet up $1,250 on Caesars, 1,000 Caesars Rewards Credits, and 1,000 Tier Credits with promo code GAMEFULLC. With the baseball season rolling and football just around the corner, there's no better time to sign up. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to start winning big with Caesars Sportsbook in Arizona.

Caesars Sportsbook AZ is now offering up to a $1,250 free bet on Caesars. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Arizona*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (Terms and conditions apply. See details here).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bonus bet if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Total Games: A tennis wager similar to totals in other sports, where bettors can predict the over or under for the games played in the match. For best of five matches in majors, this range usually falls between 26.5 and 41.5. For best of three matches, the range generally is between 16.5 and 23.5 games.

Win / Lose / Draw: For soccer matches, bettors are able to wager on either side to win in regulation time or for the result to end tied. Because of the draw component, both sides are given enhanced odds to win as compared to other sports where the tie component isn't factored in the money lines.

Alternate Spreads: Think your favorite team will cover the spread by more than the current spread? Betting an alternate line would be the ideal way to do so at better odds than the standard line. If a team is projected to win by three but you think they'll win by seven or more, it's likely you'll receive 50% better odds in your favor.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.