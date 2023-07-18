Arizona sports betting grew slightly year-over-year, with customers wagering approximately $535.7 million in April. The state's handle from Arizona sports betting sites was up 4.5% over last year, though down nearly 20% from March. With April's figures, Arizona has crossed the $10 billion mark in total handle, doing so in only 20 months, the fastest of any state in the legalized sports betting era. Customers in the state continue to show an extreme fervor for sports betting in Arizona, even in slower sports months.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Rapid SGP: A same game parlay that was customized by Caesars which saves the customer time in compiling parts of the bet. For women's soccer's largest tournament in progress, Caesars is offering Rapid SGPs including match winner, anytime goalscorer, and number of corner kicks.

Round 1 Leader: A golf wager where the bettor chooses the player(s) to lead the tournament after the first day of competition. First round leaders generally pay better than tournament winners but are susceptible to ties which lower the payout if they occur.

Alternate Spreads: Think your favorite team will cover the spread by more than the current spread? Betting an alternate line would be the ideal way to do so at better odds than the standard line. If a team is projected to win by three but you think they'll win by seven or more, it's likely you'll receive 50% better odds in your favor.

