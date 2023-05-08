Arizona sports betting customers were prolific in January, when they wagered more than $591.2 million. It was the fourth highest Arizona sports betting month since the launch in September 2021. Only March, October, and November last year had a higher combined handle in the Grand Canyon State. Ranking seventh nationally in sports betting dollars wagered, Arizona's results cemented the highest month all-time to date in U.S. history, as more than $11.5 billion were bet on sports in Arizona.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Profit Boost: Caesars offers ways for the customers to choose how to enhance the value of their own bets for certain wagers. An example would be: on parlays with odds of +300 or greater, customers can get an extra 25% in winnings by selecting the profit boost coupon. Profit Boosts are offered more so for Same Game Parlays (SGPs) and long shot markets such as first touchdown scorer or futures bets.

Teasers: This bet gives gamblers the option to add points on to a spread or over/under wager, notably four or six points to give the bettor's side a better chance to cover the spread. Teasers generally are grouped similar to parlays though the customer has a significantly better chance of winning despite worse payout odds given by the sportsbook.

Half / Quarter / Period Lines: Instead of betting on the full game, Caesars offers lines for specific points throughout games. Think a team is going to have a big first quarter / period but might slow down in the second? This is the way to make wagers based on these predictions.

