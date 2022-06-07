Online sports betting in Arizona has reached new heights since it first launched in September 2021, and now is the perfect time to see what's new at Caesars Sportsbook Arizona. Caesars Sportsbook AZ is giving sports fans in the Grand Canyon State so many reasons than ever to play with exclusive sign-up offers and unique promo codes. The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is sure to be the most popular yet, because Caesars Sportsbook AZ is offering a $1,500 risk-free bet for first-time bettors.

Whether you enjoy the elite golf tournaments taking place every weekend or are hooked on the current pro baseball season, Caesars Sportsbook AZ is giving you ways to put that new Caesars Sportsbook promo code to good use.

Caesars Sportsbook AZ is now offering up to a $1,500 risk-free first bet. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Arizona*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAME15 and get a risk-free bet up to $1,500 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 8/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAME15. Sign up now.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Outright: An outright bet is one of the most popular and most simple wagers to place. With an outright bet, the bettor simply picks which athlete will win an entire event. Outright bets are particularly popular in pro golf, where you select one pro golfer to win an entire tournament. With the best pro golf competitions coming up next month, it is the perfect time to place your outright bet at Caesars Sportsbook AZ.

Live-betting: Caesars Sportsbook AZ also lets you make wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. With pro baseball season in full swing, Caesars Sportsbook lets you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. Arizona's pro baseball team kicks off this month with a big road trip, so it's the perfect time to try your hand at live-betting with Caesars Sportsbook AZ.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams like Chicago will be in town to take on Arizona's football team and place your football futures bet.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a risk-free first bet up to $1,500 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAME15.

*AZ only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,100. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 8/1/22. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP. Standard text rates may apply.