Sports betting in Arizona has taken off since being launched in September 2021 and Caesars Sportsbook AZ has been one of its driving forces. Arizona sports betting has brought in nearly $3 million in handle, so fans are using Caesars Sportsbook Arizona and others like it to wager on their favorite teams and players. Whether you are looking for a Caesars Sportsbook AZ sign-up offer or a unique Caesars Sportsbook promo code, Caesars Sportsbook AZ has you covered no matter what your favorite sport is. Whether you are engaged in the pro baseball season or can't wait for this weekend's elite golf tournament, a Caesars Sportsbook AZ deposit code gives you more reasons to play. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook AZ.

Caesars Sportsbook AZ is now offering up to $1,100 first-bet insurance. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Arizona*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMECZR and get an insured bet up to $1,100 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMECZR. Sign up now.

Arizona sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager, like betting against the spread. Football is several months away, but spread betting on big games is a popular method Arizona sports bettors should know. In this betting method, both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. For example, if Arizona is -10.5 in a football game against Chicago, that side is the favorite and must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. In that same game, Chicago +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win outright or lose by 10 points fewer to cover.

Money-line betting is another popular method and is used frequently to bet on pro baseball. This method takes away the handicap of points, but changes the objective to picking the outright winner based on price. For example, if Arizona's pro baseball team is a -200 favorite means that you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. If Arizona is a +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

With an outright bet, the bettor picks which which athlete will win an entire tournament or race. That makes this a popular way to bet on sports like pro golf and auto racing where you can pick one individual to wager on.

Ready to get started? Click here to get first bet insurance bet up to $1,100 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMECZR.

*AZ only. 21+. New users only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,100. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. Promotion ends on 5/31/22. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP. Standard text rates may apply.