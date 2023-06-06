Lawmakers aren't done fighting for legal California sports betting, but it's a battle that isn't getting resolved in the near future. Legalizing California sports betting sites will likely require another trip to the polls for Californians, even though residents overwhelmingly voted against two propositions on the November 2022 ballot that could have legalized sports betting in California. Right now, 2024 is the very earliest that California sports betting could get the green light.

Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as horse and car races.



Player prop: A prop bet is a wager on something other than the final outcome of a game, and often focuses on a single player's performance. A sportsbook will project a player's stat and you wager whether you think the final will fall Over or Under that projection. Popular prop bets can be on how many three-point shots a basketball player will tally or how many assists a hockey player will have.



Parlay: This high-risk betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager, but the reward can be huge if all sides win. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

