is the dream of legalizing California sports betting officially dead? Believe it or not, lawmakers in the Golden State are still trying to make sports betting in California a reality even after two propositions to legalize California sports betting sites were voted down in November 2022. Opposition from local tribes and lobby groups have made it increasingly difficult for California sports betting to gain any kind of traction, and now 2024 is the earliest that California sportsbooks could get the green light. There is also a chance that California mobile sports betting could be headed for another vote.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now. They can also brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: Baseball is in full swing and this would be the most common way to wager on it. If San Francisco is listed as a -200 favorite against Los Angeles, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on San Francisco to return $100 on that side to win. If Los Angeles is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.



Live betting: Live betting is another great way to play along during baseball season. Sportsbooks will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.



Parlay: This high-risk betting style involves putting two or more sides on one wager, but the reward can be huge if all sides win. A $100 bet on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in California or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush California online sports betting when it's a reality.