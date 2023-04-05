Interest in legalizing California sports betting hasn't fallen by the wayside, but it is still anyone's guess when it will officially launch. The majority of Californians strongly voted against two sports betting in California propositions on the November 2022 ballot, leaving many thinking California mobile sports betting won't become a reality. There have been reports that California state legislators are already making the next push to legalize California sports betting sites, but there is still opposition from local tribes and stakeholders. There are also reports that California sports betting won't be decided on until residents can vote on it in 2024.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: Here is a popular way to wager on baseball. If San Francisco is listed as a -200 favorite against Kansas City, you would need to bet $200 to return $100 on San Francisco to win. If Kansas City is listed as the +200 underdog, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.



Over/Under: If basketball is your jam, this betting method would be for you. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Sacramento and Golden State is set at 220, you would wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 220.



Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as horse and car races.

