Another push to legalize California sports betting is underway, but it could still be a long time before sports fans in the Golden State can wager on their favorite teams. Californians recently voted down two propositions on the November 2022 that would have legalized in-person and online sports betting in California, but legislators are already working to create new proposals to legalize California sportsbooks. There is still opposition from local tribes and government stakeholders, and it is possible that any California sports betting legislation will have to be voted on again by the public. With all of that in mind, California sports betting could launch in 2024 at the earliest.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as horse and car races.



Over/Under: Basketball is also popular to bet on, and this betting style is a great way to do that. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Sacramento and Phoenix at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.



Money line: Pro hockey is at a crucial point in its season, which makes it a perfect time for this betting method. If Los Angeles is listed as the -200 favorite on the money line against Nashville, you'd need to bet $200 on Los Angeles to return $100 on that side to win. Nashville as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

