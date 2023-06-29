Californians are fanatical when it comes to their sports teams, but it doesn't look like they will get to legally wager on those teams in the near future. The Golden State overwhelmingly voted against legalizing California sports betting in November 2022, even though legislators seemed eager to make California sports betting a reality. State lawmakers were quick to put together the next proposal to make California sports betting legal, but opposition from local tribes and stakeholders make legalization in 2023 very unrealistic. The pushback from California tribes is so intense that California sports betting can't realistically launch before 2024, and it may even require another trip to the polls to get the go-ahead.

Even with so much opposition, there is still hope that California sports betting will become a reality. So even though it looks like it will be a while before California sports betting will get the green light, California sports fans can still brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: If baseball is your favorite sport, you should check out this betting style. If San Francisco is listed as a -200 favorite against New York, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on San Francisco to return $100 on that side to win. If New York is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.

Outright: Want to bet on golf tournaments and car races this weekend? Then this betting style is for you. This user-friendly betting style requires you to simply wager on whatever side you think will win an entire sporting event and is particularly popular when betting on single-player sporting events.

Futures: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Football season is still a few months away, but you can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their division next winter.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in California or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush California online sports betting when it's a reality.