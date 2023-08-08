California is one of the few holdouts in the country when it comes to legalizing sports betting. Why would a state with such passionate sports fans be so against legalizing California sports betting? Some lawmakers are still trying to make California sports betting a reality, but pushback from local tribes and lobby groups have made that process difficult to get through. Any decision to legalize California online sports betting would likely be headed back to the polls, and voters overwhelmingly shot down California sports betting legislation in November 2022 because advertisements for and against the propositions were so confusing.

Even with so much opposition, there is still hope that California sports betting will become a reality. So even though it looks like it will be a while before California sports betting will get the green light, California sports fans can still brush up on their sports betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: If baseball is your favorite sport, you should check out this betting style. If San Francisco is listed as a -200 favorite against Texas, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on San Francisco to return $100 on that side to win. If Texas is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.



Against the spread: Football season is around the corner, and this is how you would wager on this popular spot. If San Francisco is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Los Angeles can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.



Outright: If you wanted to bet on golf or car racing this weekend, this would be the betting style for you. This user-friendly betting style requires you to simply wager on whatever side you think will win an entire sporting event and is particularly popular when betting on single-player sporting events.

