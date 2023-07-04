There are a few states that have legalized USA sports betting in 2023, byt will California be one of them? California sports betting was a hot topic ahead of the November 2022 election, but residents overwhelmingly voted against two propositions that would have made California sports betting sites a reality. Now, lawmakers are locked into a fight with local tribes and lobby groups that are against legalizing sports betting in the Golden State. California allows in-person gambling at tribal-run casinos and horse racetracks, and it looks like Californians will have to settle for that until California sports betting becomes a reality.

Even with so much opposition, there is still hope that California sports betting will become a reality. So even though it looks like it will be a while before California sports betting will get the green light, California sports fans can still brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: Baseball is a huge deal in California and this would be the most common way to wager on it. If San Francisco is listed as a -200 favorite against Los Angeles, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on San Francisco to return $100 on that side to win. If Los Angeles is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.



Live betting: Live betting is another great way to play along during baseball season. Sportsbooks will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.



Player Prop: The widely-popular prop bet lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop focuses on individual player performance. Sportsbooks will set a projected final total, and you wager you think the final stat will fall over or under that projection. Common prop bets include how many hits a baseball player will have in a game or how many strikeouts a pitcher will throw.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

