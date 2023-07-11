Is the dream of legalizing California sports betting officially gone? There are still lawmakers in the Golden State who want to make California sports betting a reality, even after two propositions to legalize California sportsbooks were voted down in November 2022. Opposition from local tribes and lobby groups have made it increasingly difficult for California sports betting to gain any kind of traction, and there is also a chance that sports betting in California could be headed for another vote. At this sluggish pace, 2024 is the earliest that California sports betting could get the green light.

Even with so much opposition, there is still hope that California sports betting will become a reality. So even though it looks like it will be a while before California sports betting will get the green light, California sports fans can still brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Money line: If baseball is your favorite sport, you should read up on this betting style. If San Francisco is listed as a -200 favorite against Pittsburgh, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on San Francisco to return $100 on that side to win. If Pittsburgh is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins the game.



Outright: If you wanted to bet on golf or car racing this weekend, this would be the betting style for you. This user-friendly betting style requires you to simply wager on whatever side you think will win an entire sporting event and is particularly popular when betting on single-player sporting events.



Futures: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Football season is still a couple of months away, but you can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their division next winter.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

