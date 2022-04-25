With pro baseball season underway and pro basketball playoffs in full swing, many Californians can't wait to watch their favorite teams every day. Sports fans in the Golden State are also waiting to see if California sports betting will be legalized. A bill to legalize California online sports betting will be voted on in November, which could mean sports betting in California will become a reality. Gambling at race tracks and at Indian gaming casinos is already available, but in-person and online sports betting could be added in the future.



How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: These picks are very popular in the sports betting community and would be a simple way for bettors in California to wager on pro basketball. Spread wagers involve one team getting points to level the playing field. For example, if a team is a 10.5-point underdog, this side must either win the game or lose by 10 points or fewer for the bet to cash. The favorite in that scenario would be listed at -10.5, while the underdog would be +10.5.

Money line: Another popular way to play in sports betting communities, especially when it comes to pro baseball. It's a simple method where you pick the outright winner of a game based on a price. A -200 favorite means that you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that team to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-under: This betting method is perfect for when you think a game or match will have a very high or very low score. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number to back. Would you back the over or the under on 8.5 runs Oakland vs. San Diego in baseball?

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

