California sports betting isn't legal, but the one place you can make a wager is at a race track. The future of sports betting in California is still uncertain because a bill to legalize California sports betting won't be voted on until November. Until then, the only way for Californians to get in on the action is to indulge in horse racing. Major horse races are in full swing this time of year, making this the perfect time for Californians to visit their local race track and enjoy what legal sports betting the Golden State has to offer.

If California sports books get the green light, fans in California will be able to use California sportsbook promo codes and place wagers from the comfort of their own homes. Until then, bettors can make horse racing picks and take part in the little bit of California sports betting the state has. Below are some tips from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: An outright bet is the easiest and most popular bet to place. Simply, this is a wager on which horse will win the entire race. In golf, an outright bet would involve picking who wins a tournament.

Parlay: Parlays are wagers that are combined with other wagers to multiply the payout. If you put together a three-leg parlay, all three bets you've strung together must win for the overall parlay to pay out.

Prop bet: A prop bet is a wager on something other than which horse is going to win a specific event. You can bet on how many points a basketball player will have in a game. In baseball, you can bet on how many strikeouts a pitcher will have.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in California or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush California online sports betting when it's a reality.