Fans of California sports betting are counting down the months until they get an answer on whether California mobile sports betting will be legalized. A bill to legalize California sports betting will be voted on in November, which could make California the newest state to have legal sports books. Gambling at race tracks and at Indian gaming casinos is already permitted, but the new bill would make it possible for sports betting in California to become a reality. Californians love their sports teams, so California sports book promo codes and deposit bonuses are sure to be very popular.

Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now. They can also brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Live betting: California sports fans could be able to wager on their favorite players and teams in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. With pro baseball season in full swing, online sportsbooks let fans wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. California has five professional baseball teams, so placing a live bet on baseball will be very popular if California sportsbooks are legalized.

Prop bet: Want to bet on something other than the score of a game? A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a pro baseball game can be on whether a big hitter gets a home run or whether a player on a hot streak gets an RBI. Prop bets can even be placed on the number of strikeouts a pitcher will have in his outing.

Outright: This is a popular kind of bet because it is easy to place and doesn't involve multiple sides or handicapped points. With an outright bet, the bettor picks which athlete will win an entire event. This is a very popular betting method for sports like pro golf where single athletes compete against one another. Outright betting can also be used for title fights or for car races.

