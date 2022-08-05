Despite having over a dozen professional sports teams throughout the state, California sports betting does not yet exist. While California residents have the option of retail casinos and racetracks, California mobile sports betting is not currently permitted. However, all that may change this fall when voters go to the polls for the midterm elections. Most years, the midterms focus on control of Congress and local elections. However, two new referendums focused solely on sports betting in California are getting plenty of conversation. Not only will residents of the Golden State determine if CA sports betting should be legal, but they will also determine how it should be implemented. The first referendum will legalize sports gambling, but only at Indian-owned and operated casinos and racetracks already in operation. The second would open the state to outside-owned mobile and online sportsbook operators.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now. They can also brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Juice: Juice is the take or "fee" that is baked into every line, prop, or total to ensure that the sportsbook operator can make money over time. While it does seem unfair, this is how sportsbooks can offer lines constantly and accurately. That is why you have to win closer to 55 percent of your bets to be profitable in sports betting instead of 50. Of course, the amount of juice can vary by wager, operator, and bet amount, so it is always an important tool to shop for the best line and use promo codes to sign up for multiple books.

Hook: A hook is a half-point, or the added 0.5 that is added on most lines around sports. Instead of offering a line of seven for a football game, to prevent a tie or push, they will offer the line at 7.5. This will make the ticket either a winner or loser. If the game ends with the favored team winning by seven, the bettor would lose by the hook.

Chalk: Also known as betting the favorite, betting chalk is usually referred to as betting on teams that are favored to win. Due to the variables in sports, taking too much chalk, or taking only favorites, is usually not profitable over the long term. Instead, make sure you mix in some upsets and underdogs.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

