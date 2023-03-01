Is the next push to legalize California sports betting undeeway? Two propositions on the November 2022 ballot to legalize both in-person and California mobile sports betting failed with voters. However, it looks like there is already an effort in the early part of the 2023 legislative sessions to try again to legalize sports betting in California once again. Legalizing California sports betting sites will likely require a constitutional amendment that residents will have to vote on again, meaning California sports betting would be legal by 2024 at the earliest.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now. They can also brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: Basketball is quite popular to bet on, and this commonly-used betting style is a great way to do that. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Golden State and Los Angeles at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.



Money line: It is the middle of hockey season, which makes it a perfect time for this betting method. If Los Angeles is listed as the -200 favorite on the money line against St. Louis, you'd need to bet $200 on Los Angeles to return $100 on that side to win. St. Louis as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.



Futures: In addition to betting on teams that are competing right now, you can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball season hasn't officially started yet, you would be able to place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division in the fall.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

