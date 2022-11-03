Californians are less than one week away from finding out if their state will be the latest to legalize sports betting. There are two propositions on the ballot in the Golden State regarding California sports betting, one to legalize in-person sports betting in California and one to legalize California mobile sports betting. Indian gaming casinos and race tracks are currently the only forms of gambling in California, and several local tribes are fighting to keep sports betting from being legalized in the state. However, each position only needs 50% of the vote for legal California sports betting to get the green light.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: If Los Angeles is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Tampa Bay can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.

Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Golden State and New Orleans is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 200.

Prop bet: A prop bet is a wager on something other than the final outcome of a game and is widely popular across all major sports. Popular prop bets can be on how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many points a basketball player will tally.

