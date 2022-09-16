The midterm season is quickly approaching, and in addition to voting for members of Congress, sheriffs, and other local politicians, California residents will settle the legalizing sports betting in California. As you have probably seen from all the advertisements, sports gambling is sweeping the country as the next big thing. Unfortunately, California sports betting is still illegal, but that all may change this fall as Californians head to the polls to decide its fate. This fall, two referendums are on the ballot, which legalizes sports gambling, but in two very different ways. The first referendum, supported by current gambling operators and most tribes in California, wants it to stay retail-only and not open it up to outside online operators. The second referendum, supported by online operators such as DraftKings, Caesars, and FanDuel, would allow California mobile sports betting throughout the state.

Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Futures: A futures bet is placing a wager on a team in how they will finish at the end of a season. Whether the wager is on the team's win total, playoff hopes, or if they can go all the way and win the championship, bettors can place bets on these things before the season. Because the odds are usually high, there can be value in these types of bets, creating excitement for the gambler throughout the season.

Prop Bets: Prop bets are single wagers that can be placed on the game but are not reliant on the outcome. Prop bets can range from player performance totals, points scored in a part of the game, or even who will be the first team to score. Due to most people focusing on totals, spreads and money lines, prop bets sometimes offer more value to the gambler. These are fun side bets that can make the game even more exciting and not make you wait for the end of the game.

Same Game Parlay: This type of bet is taking over sports gambling and is surging in popularity around the country. A same-game parlay can combine spreads, totals, prop bets, and everything in between on one single ticket. It can be as little as two bets on the same game or as many as a couple of dozen, but every sportsbook is different in what is available to combine on one individual game. However, these types of bets are often very risky, so play this responsibly.

