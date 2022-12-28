After California sports betting failed to get legalized in 2022, sports fans in the Golden State are wondering when sports betting in California will come back up. Two initiatives to legalize sports betting in California failed to pass in the November midterms, in part due to confusing ad campaigns that overwhelmed voters. California still allows in-person gambling at Indian casinos and racetracks, but California mobile sports betting remains illegal until state legislatures decide to make the next push to legalize it.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now. They can also brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: If San Francisco is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Las Vegas, S.F. must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Vegas can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 points or fewer.



Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Golden State and Atlanta is set at 210, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 210.



Money line: If San Jose is listed as the -200 favorite on the money line against Chicago, you'd need to bet $200 on San Jose to return $100 on that side to win. Chicago as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in California or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush California online sports betting when it's a reality.