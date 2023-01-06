Californians had the opportunity to legalize California sports betting in 2022, but it doesn't look like they will get another crack at it for a while. Voters overwhelmingly voted down two propositions on the November ballot that would have legalized sports betting in California in part because advertisements against both propositions were so confusing. If California makes moves in 2023 to legalize sports betting in California, then the industry still wouldn't launch until 2024. With it unlikely a resolution will be reached this year, it could be a long time before Californians get another crack at legalizing sports betting in their state.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: Football is huge in California, so spread betting would be very popular. If San Francisco is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Arizona, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Arizona can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.



Over/Under: Basketball is also quite popular, as will this commonly-used betting style. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Sacramento and Houston at 200, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 200.



Parlay: This is a high-risk, high-reward betting style which involves having two or more teams in one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

