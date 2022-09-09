We are very close to California sports betting. After years of debate, back and forth, and discussion, a vote this November will decide sports gambling's future. Most years, the midterm's primary focus is on control of Congress and local elections. However, in California this year, two new referendums on sports betting in California are getting plenty of debate this year. Not only will residents of the Golden State determine if California mobile sports betting should be legal at all, but they will also determine how it will work. The first referendum would legalize sports gambling, but only at Tribal-owned and operated casinos and racetracks. The second would open the state to outside-owned mobile and online sportsbook operators, including Caesars, FanDuel, and DraftKings.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now. They can also brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Dime: When professional bettors say they are going to bet a "dime," they do not mean an actual 10-cent coin. Most sportsbooks would not even take such a small bet. When they say they are getting a dime on an event or match, it means they are betting $1,000.

Nickel: A nickel is another very popular way to say you are going to bet half a dime or $500 on a specific wager. Again sportsbooks often do not accept wagers that are less than $1, although that varies per book and event.

Dollar: A dollar bet, actually does not usually mean you are just going to bet a dollar. This is the most confusing bet size term and is often misunderstood. Instead, a dollar bet usually means you will gamble a $100 bucks on a game. Make sure to use these bit sizes accurately, especially if you are in a sportsbook.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in California or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush California online sports betting when it's a reality.