Californians were close to joining the many fans around the country who are taking advantage of legalized sports betting, but it looks like the Golden State won't be joining in the party right now. There were two propositions on the November ballot that could have legalized sports betting in California, but both failed to pass despite being among the most expensive propositions in U.S. history. Confusing advertising for and against California sports betting ultimately turned a lot of voters off to the idea, and now California mobile sports betting will be tabled for the foreseeable future.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Golden State and Cleveland is set at 210, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 210.



Prop bet: This is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score. There is a wide range of prop bets, from wagering on how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw to which team in a basketball game will have the lead at half time.



Parlay: This is a high-risk, high-reward betting style which involves having two or more teams in one wager. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

