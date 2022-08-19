The midterm election season heats up across the country as the summer turns to fall, especially in the U.S.'s most populated state, California. Many residents will see constant political ads for the next few months as spending hits record levels, but this year, Californians may see different ads than in the past. On the ballot is not only the legalization of California sports betting, but also how it will be available and who has the right to operate.

The two referendums legalize sports betting in California, but are being pushed by two distinct groups in the state. The first referendum is backed by tribes, which would allow tribal casinos and racetracks to offer California sports betting only on their premises. The other referendum is supported by gaming companies and would enable California mobile sports betting. It would allow companies like FanDuel, DraftKings, and Caesars to pay a one-time licensing fee to gain access.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

First-half Bet: To eliminate last-minute comebacks and game-ending theatrics, sometimes it's better to bet on the first half of a game or match instead of the final outcome. Most sportsbooks allow you to place bets on first-half bets, usually seen as 1H, to give more flexibility to the gambler. Most of the time, the posted lines are different and they can give you an edge on a particular game. Also, this may be your best bet if you can only watch the first half.

First/Last/Anytime Scorer: If you place a bet on a player to be the first scorer, the person must score first in the game to win. It's the same for the last scorer, who must score last to win. For any time scorer bets, all that player must do is score at any time during the game. Usually, these come as high-risk bets, but they also have high odds, so if you get it right, you may win a lot.

Live Betting: This type of gambling is the most common way to gamble in the U.K. and is growing rapidly in the U.S. Throughout the game or match, sportsbooks provide live lines, so you can place bets as the game occurs. The odds often change according to gameplay, and it may be hard to place, but this is a way to wager with friends or if you see a trend as you watch the game.

