Legal California sports betting is the hottest topic right now as residents prepare to vote on whether sports betting in California will be legalized in their state. There are two propositions on the November ballot that could legalize sports betting in the Golden State, one that would make sports betting legal at in-person casinos and another that would legalize California mobile sports betting. Indian gaming casinos and race tracks are currently the only forms of gambling in California, but sports betting could become a reality if one of the propositions receives more than 50% of the vote.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: Perhaps the easiest type of wager to place, an outright bet requires you to simply pick a winner for an entire event. This is a particularly popular betting method for wagering on golf tournaments and car races, both of which are taking place this weekend.

Money line: Anyone following the final series of the baseball postseason will be placing a money line bet. If Houston is listed as the -200 favorite on the money line against Philadelphia, you'd need to bet $200 on Houston to return $100 on that side to win. Philadelphia as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Over/Under: There is no better way to wager on basketball. If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Golden State and Miami is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 200.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

