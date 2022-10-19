There is no hotter topic in the Golden State right now than California sports betting and whether it will be legalized. Californians are less than a month away from voting on two propositions that could legalize sports betting in California for the first time, and California sports betting can be legalized if either of the new propositions on the November ballot pass with more than 50% of the vote. There is opposition from some California Indian tribes, who currently control some of the in-person gambling in the state. There is also in-person gambling at horse racetracks, which would expand if sports betting is legalized in November.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Over/Under: If a sportsbook sets the Over/Under for a game between Golden State and Los Angeles is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 210.

Money line: If San Diego is listed as the -200 favorite on the money line against Philadelphia, you'd need to bet $200 on San Diego to return $100 on that side to win. Philadelphia as a +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.

Against the spread: If San Francisco is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, that side must win by 8 or more points to cover the spread. Los Angeles as the 7.5-point underdog can cover by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.

