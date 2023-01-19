California sports betting was close to being legalized so that California sports fans could wager on the football playoffs. However, Californians overwhelmingly voted down two propositions on the November 2022 ballot that would have made in-person or California mobile sports betting legal. With 36 states now offering some form of legal USA sports betting, the question now is when California legislators will yet again discuss sports betting in California. As of January 2023, there is no word as to when California sports betting will be discussed again. But with sports betting in the U.S. being such a popular topic, there is little doubt California online sports betting could be debated yet again.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now. They can also brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Against the spread: This method is a must for betting on football. If Dallas is the 7.5-point underdog against San Francisco, that side must win outright or lose by 7 points or fewer to cover the spread. San Francisco can cover as the 7.5-point favorite by winning by 8 points or more points.



Push: If neither team in a game can cover the spread, it is considered a type of "tie" called a push. If San Francisco closes as a three-point favorite against Dallas and then wins 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.



Teaser: This betting style helps you cover the spread by diminishing the risk. If your two favorite football teams are seven-point favorites and you are unsure if they will cover their spreads, you can use a six-point teaser to drop each team to a -1 favorite and only need two points to cover.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in California or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush California online sports betting when it's a reality.