Two referendums on the ballot this fall seek to legalize California sports betting. While they achieve this goal in different ways, sports betting in California will be legalized if either referendum passes with over 50% of the vote. The tribes and operators of casinos and racetracks that already exist in California are pushing sports betting only in their retail properties. The first referendum would do just that and prevent nationwide sports gambling operators from the opportunity of over 20 million potential new customers. However, the second referendum would allow California mobile sports betting and outside operators. This measure would allow residents to bet on sports in California from their own homes and vastly open the opportunity to many residents. As long as both hit 50%, the referendum that receives the most votes will become the law of the land.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Cover: Cover or "covering the spread" is a term used to describe winning a bet on the line offered by the sportsbook. It can be in reference to the favorite winning by more than the spread or an underdog that does not win outright but losses within the proposed spread. For example, if a football team is a favorite by six points and wins by seven, they cover the spread. However, if the underdog only lost by five points, they would cover the spread.

Push: A push is a bet that ends in a draw or a tie. Neither the bettor nor the sportsbook wins any money, and the principal of the wager is returned to the customer or into their account. Often, this happens on lines that are around critical numbers, such as in football when a spread is seven or three points. Most sportsbooks will try to prevent pushes by offering lines with a hook or an extra half-point, so the ticket will be a winner or a loser. A push gives you a chance to play another day.

Bad Beat: This term, used commonly in social media, references a bet that should have, or was so close to winning, but ended up falling short. A fumble or interception at the end of a football game or a last-minute touchdown that impacts the line are examples of ways people describe this feeling and call it a bad beat. The game is never over, and neither is your bet until it is final, so make sure never to celebrate too soon, or you may fall victim to a bad beat.

