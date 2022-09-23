As we approach the midterm elections in the United States, campaign advertising is at an all-time high. That trend is no different in California, where hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on the radio, TV, and billboards pushing agendas, candidates, and issues. However, this year, voters will be casting a pivotal vote not only on elected officials, but also on the legalization of California sports betting. This fall, California residents will be able to vote on two referendums that legalize sports betting in California. The first is backed by current gambling operators in the state, including the tribes, but only legalizes retail sports betting. While limiting its scope, supporters say this can reduce gambling addiction and include more regulations to make sports gambling fairer and safer. The second referendum would allow outside sportsbooks, including some of the major online operators, to bring California mobile sports betting to life.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Juice: Juice is how sportsbooks make money over the long term. The take or fee is baked into every line, prop, or total. While it does seem unfair, this is how sportsbooks can offer lines accurately. To be profitable, bettors must win close to 55% of bets. Of course, the amount of juice can vary by wager, operator, and bet amount, so shopping for the best line and using California sportsbook promo codes are essential.

Hook: A hook is a half-point or the added .5 on most spreads for sporting events. Instead of offering a line of seven for a football game, to prevent a tie or push, they will offer the line at 7.5. Either the ticket will win or lose. Losing by the hook is brutal, and many refer to it in the sportsbook as a bad beat.

Chalk: Also known as betting the favorite, betting the favorite team is usually referred to as betting chalk. Due to the variables in sports, taking too much chalk or only favorites is generally not profitable over the long term. Instead, make sure you mix in upsets to make money long-term.

