The jury is still out on when the state will try again to make California sports betting legal. Californians largely voted down two major propositions on the November ballot that would have legalized sports betting in California in-person as well as online, potentially due to being inundated with confusing ad campaigns against both propositions. California still allows in-person gambling at Indian casinos and racetracks, but California mobile sports betting is off the table for the foreseeable future.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now. They can also brush up on their sports-betting terms with this quick guide from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as horse and car races.



Player prop: Another popular betting style, prop bets focus on outcomes other than the final score of a game and often focus on player performance. Player props include wagering on how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw, or how many rebounds a basketball player will tally.



Futures: In addition to betting on teams that are competing right now, you can also place a futures bet, which is a wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball is well into its offseason, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in California or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush California online sports betting when it's a reality.