The long wait for legalized California sports betting may finally be over. While there are many important ballot initiatives in November, including votes for local, state, and federal positions, some of the most scrutinized and essential issues for California voters have nothing to do with political power. Legalizing California mobile sports betting could take center stage, and over $350 million has already been spent by supporters and opponents of legalized sports betting in California with over two months to go before the vote. The first referendum is supported by the tribes and would only legalize CA sports betting for properties that already operate in the state. The second referendum would allow outside sportsbooks to pay a licensing fee and offer mobile and online sports betting in California.

Californians love their sports teams, so the latest California sports book deposit bonus and California sports book promo code could be very popular if online sportsbooks get legalized. Until California online sports betting becomes a reality, bettors can head to the race track and take part in the sports betting in California the state has to offer now.

How to bet on sports in California when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Hedging: Hedging is an advanced form of betting to guarantee a return from a specific wager. Most gamblers execute hedges by placing a live bet or wager as the game progresses. It's a way to secure profit from a previous bet and can make the gambler more at ease. For example, if a bettor took a three-team parlay, and the first two teams won, the bettor could bet against his bet for the third team to make sure they get some money back.

Middle: Middling is a method bettors use to guarantee a win from a previous bet. Like hedging, middling gets a number on both sides of a posted line. This method can be due to an injury or other factors like weather. For example, if a total were initially set at 50, but then it was revealed a cold front is coming in, the sportsbook may move the line to 45. If you bet under 50 and over 45, you create a sweet spot in the middle where you can win both of your bets.

Bankroll: A bankroll is a designated pot of funds that a bettor establishes for themselves that they are willing to gamble. Knowing where your limit is and sticking to it can help bettors keep their footing even if there are losses. Determining and sticking to this limit is a critical way to gamble responsibly for the long term and never lose more money they can't afford.

Where to find the best California sports betting advice

