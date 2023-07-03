After a brief five-week period where online sports betting in Florida was legalized, the state was forced to shut down its online sportsbooks because of a legal challenge. The Florida-Seminole Gaming Compact was deemed a violation of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by a federal judge but a recent decision by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals has many in the Florida gaming community optimistic about the return of online sports betting.

The three-judge panel ordered the Department of Interior to reinstate the Florida-Seminole Gaming Compact in a decision handed down last Friday. That decision, however, is likely to also be appealed and could place the case in front of the United States Supreme Court at some point. The 24-page ruling on Friday sets the table for the return of Florida sports betting and now the team at SportsLine is offering this glossary of sports gambling terms to help make sure that you're up to speed when/if mobile sports betting returns in the Sunshine State.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Props: Perhaps the type of bet gaining the most popularity in recent years, proposition bets, or props, are simply wagers not tied directly to the final outcome of a game or event. In baseball, that could mean the over-under on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher rings up. Or it could be the over-under for how many birdies a golfer makes in a round.

Live betting: Old-school bettors might think of wagering as a pre-event activity, but most online sportsbooks offer some form of live in-game wagering. These are bets placed during events, and there is certainly value to be found as events unfold. For example, a star tennis player might fall behind early in a match and be listed at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) to come back and win. These odds change rapidly, so making quick decisions comes in handy here.

Futures: Futures are available year-round in most sports, but they're especially popular in the summer as the pro and college football seasons approach. There are myriad ways to bet futures, which are simply wagers placed on futures events, but win totals, championship and MVPs are some of the more common bets on the board.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

