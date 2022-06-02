Sports fans in Florida are waiting and wondering when legal online sportsbooks will return to their state. Florida online sports betting was briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, one of the tribes which oversees Indian Gaming in the state. But the tribe had concerns within a month of the launch and are now in the process of trying to get the compact appealed, saying Florida online sportsbooks violate the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Seminole-run in-person casino gambling, such as card games and slot machines, and pari-mutuel horse racing are current legal forms of gambling in Florida, but Florida online sportsbooks can't resume operations until legal proceedings are finalized. Some sportsbooks are still hopeful, however, that Florida onlines sportsbooks will return in the near future.

If Florida online sports betting returns, Florida sports fans will surely be happy to take advantage of online sportsbook sign-up offers and online sportsbook promotion codes again. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

When Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Over-under: This betting method is perfect for when you think a game or match will have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. So, if the over-under for a pro basketball playoff game between Boston and Golden State is 210, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than that number.

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick five pro baseball teams on a money line parlay then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner. If only four teams win, the bet does not cash.

Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. Teasers are a variation of point-spread betting in which they allow the bettor to increase the point value of their selected team. For example, let's say both of Florida's football teams are seven-point favorites and you think they will win their games but you are unsure if they will cover the spread. Using a six-point teaser will drop each team to a -1 favorite, meaning they only need to win by two points for your bet to be good.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

