Florida sports fans have gotten a quick taste of online sports betting, and now the wait is on for legal online sportsbooks to come back. Florida online sports betting was briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, one of the tribes which oversees Indian Gaming in the state. But after concerns arose that online sports betting violates the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, Florida online sportsbooks have halted operations. Now the Seminole are trying to appeal the compact, so online sports betting in Florida can't return until all legal proceedings are finalized. Seminole-run in-person casino gambling, such as card games and slot machines, and pari-mutuel horse racing are still legal forms of gambling in Florida, but Floridians will have to keep waiting for a specific date for Florida online sportsbooks to return.

But some are still hopeful that Florida online sportsbooks will return in the near future. When online sports betting returns to the Sunshine State, Florida sports fans will surely be happy to take advantage of online sportsbook sign-up offers and online sportsbook promotion codes again.

If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Outright: An outright bet is one of the easiest and most popular bets to place. Simply, this is a wager on which team or athlete will win a game or event. An outright bet could be placed on which golfer will win the next big golf tournament, or on which fighter will win the next big-ticket title fight. With some of the biggest horse races taking place this time of year, it would be a good time to place an outright bet on your favorite horse to win.

Live-betting: Sportsbooks will let you wager on your favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. During the baseball season, online sportsbooks let you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. With both Miami and Tampa Bay playing competitive baseball, there will always be an opportunity for Florida sports fans to place exciting live bets on the home teams.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? Place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so football futures are about to be very popular. Now is the perfect time to check out when rival teams will be in town to take on Miami or Tampa Bay and place your football futures bet.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.