Fans have gotten a taste of Florida sports betting and now the wait is on for when it will return. Sports betting in Florida rolled out in April 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, one of the tribes that oversees Indian Gaming in the state. Florida online sports betting launched in November 2021, but was quickly met with concerns from the Seminoles and challenged by local groups for violating the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The tribe pushed for the compact to be appealed and Florida internet sportsbooks had to pause operations. As of May 2022, Florida sports books can not return until all lawsuits and appeals are finalized. Despite the stalemate, some sportsbooks are still confident that measures can be voted on to bring Florida sports betting back for good. Seminole-run in-person casino gambling, such as card games and slot machines, and pari-mutuel horse racing are current legal forms of gambling in Florida.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

When Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Outright: This is a popular type of bet in sports like golf. With an outright bet, the bettor picks which golfer will win an entire tournament.

Prop bet: A prop bet is a wager on something other than which golfer will win a specific tournament. You can bet on how many points a basketball player will have in a game. In baseball, you can bet on whether a batter will hit a home run or how many strikeouts a pitcher will have.

Handle: The handle is the total amount of money taken in by a sports book for a particular event and it includes every type of wager.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

