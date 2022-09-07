More than 30 states will kick off the first weekend of the football season with legal online sports betting, but Floridians are still waiting for when they can also be part of the fun again. Florida sports betting launched for three brief weeks last November until the Seminole Tribe quickly challenged the compact they were legalized under, claiming it violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Seminole-run in-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing remain legal in the Sunshine State, but Florida mobile sports betting can't return until legal proceedings with the Seminoles have concluded. Currently, arguments will not be heard again until some time in 2023.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Against the spread: This is the most popular betting style when it comes to wagering on football. If Miami is listed as the 7.5-point underdog against New England, that side must win outright or lose by seven or fewer points in order to cover the spread. New England can cover that spread by winning by eight or more points.

Push: If neither team is able to cover the spread, the result is called a push. If Tampa Bay closes as a three-point favorite against Dallas and then wins the game 27-24, neither team can cover and all bets on the spread are returned.

Parlay: This betting method requires two or more sides in one bet. All sides have to win for the bet to be a winner, so it's a riskier bet with the potential for a bigger payday. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could win $1,100 if all four sides win.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Florida or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing, auto racing and more. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer. Then, use your knowledge to crush Florida online sports betting when it becomes legal again.