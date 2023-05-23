Florida mobile sports betting was briefly permitted in 2021 before a challenge to the Florida-Seminole Gaming Compact led to a shutdown after only five weeks. A federal judge deemed it a violation of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act that established precedent on most forms of gambling within the state. There's been a prolonged legal battle looking to secure the return of Florida sports betting. Oral arguments were heard by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals in December and there's hope that a ruling on the matter could be handed down this year. That could mean a return of mobile sports betting in Florida in time for next football season.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Parlay: Parlays are popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment, and they are exciting because the risk is higher. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner. For example, if you pick five pro baseball teams on a parlay then all five teams have to win for the bet to be a winner. If only four teams cover the spread, the bet is a loser.



Teaser: This method pays lower odds than a parlay, but remains popular because handicappers still find them profitable. Teasers are a variation of point-spread betting in which they allow the bettor to increase the point value of their selected team. For example, let's say Miami and Jacksonville are both seven-point favorites and you think they will win their games but you are unsure if they will cover the spread. Using a six-point teaser will drop each team to a -1 favorite, meaning they only need to win by two points for your bet to be good.



Push: Simply put, a push is a tie from a betting perspective when neither team can cover the spread. For example, if Tampa Bay has closed as a three-point favorite against Atlanta and then wins the game 27-24, neither team covers the spread and it is considered a push. When this happens, all bets on the spread are returned.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

