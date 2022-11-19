The state of Florida briefly had legalized Florida sports betting, but a legal challenge quickly suspended activity and the case is currently hung up in the court of appeals. That case could be on the docket at some point in 2023 and a resolution there could bring back legalized Florida mobile sports betting. However, in the interim, anyone wishing to bet on sports in Florida would be wise to keep up with all the latest sports betting terminology in a rapidly changing industry.

The latest Florida sports book bonus code and Florida sports book promo code will be popular among sports fans in the Sunshine State when Florida online sportsbooks return. If you need a refresher on Florida online sports betting terminology in the meantime, here is a sports betting glossary from our friends at SportsLine.

How to bet on sports in Florida when legalized

If Florida online sports betting returns, there are multiple ways sports fans in the Sunshine State can wager on their favorite sports teams and leagues. Here are some examples:

Middle: Betting the middle is when you use line movement or variable pricing at different sportsbooks to play both sides of a game with hopes that the outcome will fall within the margin and win on both sides. Let's say Miami opens as a 7-point underdog in football but news comes out that Jacksonville's entire offensive line went into COVID protocol and suddenly Jacksonville is listed at +3. If you bet Miami +7 and Jacksonville +3, it means that you have a nine-point window where you can win both bets.



Hedging: When players place multi-line prop bets with large payouts and there's only one game left for a potentially massive profit, some players might choose to bet the other side in that game to guarantee a win, which is called hedging. If a $10 bet on a 14-game football parlay that pays out 20,000-1 comes down to one outcome, an investment on the other team in the final game of up to tens of thousands of dollars (dependent on the odds) can lock in tens of thousands in profit.



Money line: The simplest form of sports betting, this is when you simply choose which team you think will win a game and the odds are adjusted to reflect how heavily one team might be favored. If Miami is the -155 favorite in a basketball game against Chicago, that means a $155 bet on Miami would win you $100 if the team was victorious.

Where to find the best Florida sports betting advice

